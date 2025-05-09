Donation campaign launched to support HIV/AIDS care amid funding cuts

A drive to mobilize people to donate Shs1,000 towards a Shs1 billion effort for HIV/AIDS care has been launched. According to Ingrid Nyesigye Muhwezi, the Programme Manager for Health Promotion and Community Engagement, the "1000 Shs for 1 Billion" campaign is a powerful local resource mobilization effort, driven by the people for the people, to generate sustainable resources for the HIV response in light of funding cuts by the Trump administration.