NETBALL: 21 players summoned to national team

Twenty-one of the twenty-eight players summoned to the National netball team have on Sunday reported to the Kamwokya Community Centre court to start training. The team is preparing for the July-August Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Coach Fred Mugerwa says they are all in shape and the team will be trimmed to 15 players in two weeks time, before they enter residential training.