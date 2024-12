Ndiwalana clinches gold at target Archery club event

Hamza Ndiwalana registered 402 points to clinch gold at the end-of-year Target Archery Club shooting event held at Pearl School in Nsambya. Shane Ainembabazi finished second with 354 points, while Shiloh Ayebare placed third. In the junior category, Myra Genesis Luya emerged as the champion with 150 points. The event aimed to shape archers who will be vying for spots on the national team next year.