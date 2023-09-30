Ndejje Hoppers beat Mak Bulls 41 to 28

In the National Handball League, Ndejje Hoppers convincingly defeated Mak Bulls 41-28, reaffirming their dominance and positioning themselves favorably to defend their league title. This victory places the Ndejje Hoppers two points ahead of UPDF in the league standings. UPDF will seek to rebound and level the playing field when they face Kyambogo tomorrow, with goal difference potentially deciding the league leader. Ndejje's Head Coach, Henry Acidri, expressed his satisfaction.