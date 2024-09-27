Mr Central Region champion aims for Mr Universe title in Hungary

The recently crowned Mr. Central Region Bodybuilder, Daniel Mwesigwa, is looking forward to joining fellow Ugandans Ivan Byekwaso and Mubarak Kizito, who have both won the Mr. Universe title, when he competes in the same event on October 26th in Budapest, Hungary. The welterweight bodybuilder will first compete in the East African Championship, scheduled for next month in Kenya. Despite the stiff competition, Mwesigwa is determined to clinch both titles.