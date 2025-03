Maryhill High wins Jovoc Open Basketball girls' trophy

Maryhill High School Mbarara lifted the Jovoc Open Basketball Tournament girls’ trophy after defeating Ndejje High School 16 to 12 in the finals. Meanwhile, Elite High School A defeated Elite High School B in a competitive final game that took place at St. Joseph's Mbarara. Fr. Chris Katono, the headmaster of St. Joseph’s Vocational School, emphasized the tournament’s role in preparing teams for regional and national championships