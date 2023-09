KIU Titans defeat UCU Canons 86 to 72 in Basketball league

KIU Titans secured an 86-72 victory over UCU Canons in game one of the best-of-five national basketball league semifinal playoffs series played last night at YMCA grounds in Wandegeya. Trailing by just a point after the first quarter, the Titans gained momentum in the second quarter with a 28-18 lead and maintained it until the end.