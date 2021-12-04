KCCA in double volleyball loss as Nkumba & Sport S win

Vision Volleyball Club women triumphed over KCCA in the national volleyball league game played at Old Kampala arena today and consolidated their second position on the log with two games to end the first round of the league. Coached by National Team tactician Sheilah Omuriwe, KCCA women won the third set after losing the first two sets but succumbed in the fourth set and lost the game. In other games played today, Ndejje University women beat UCU three sets to nil in Mukono while Sports S women beat Nkumba by three sets to one in Nsambya. The men’s league saw Nkumba Volleyball club recover from an earlier 3 - 0 loss to Sport S and beat KCCA men by three sets to one in the afternoon. The first round of the volleyball league ends next weekend.