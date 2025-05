Kawempe Muslim thrash Katikamu 10-0 in ball games opener

Girls' football defending champions, Kawempe Muslim School, got off to a flying start at this year’s National Post-Primary Ball Games One, following a 10-0 win over Luwero regional representatives, Katikamu SDA Nakaseke Campus. The games kicked off today at both Bukedea Comprehensive School and Ngora High School in the Bukedea and Ngora districts of the Teso region. We have the highlights of this game.