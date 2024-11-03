Kawempe Muslim ladies, Amus College share spoils in 1-1 draw

Kawempe Muslim Ladies and Amus College Women Football Club played to a one-all draw in one of the Finance Trust Women Super League games that took place today in Bukedea. The draw leaves Kawempe at the top of the league table with 13 points, while Amus College, with eight points, sits third on the log. Elsewhere, She Corporates and Makerere University Ladies also played to a one-all draw, while She Maroons handed Tooro Queens their third defeat of the season.