NRM tribunal handles 120 petitions following primaries

A total of 120 petitions have been handled by the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal, which was set up by the President and Chairman of the Party, Yoweri Museveni. Ministers Jim Muhwezi, Milly Babalanda, Diana Mutasingwa, and Hillary Onek interacted with the Tribunal today to address queries related to the NRM primaries that took place on the 17th of this month across the country.