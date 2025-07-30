Uganda faces major shortfall in climate adaptation funding

Uganda is falling short on climate adaptation finance. This is according to findings in a report titled State of Adaptation Finance in Uganda by ACT Uganda Forum and Rural Action Community Based Organisation (RACOBAO), which reveals a massive gap between what the country needs and what it has mobilised. The report indicates that while Uganda requires 17 billion US dollars to meet its adaptation targets under the Nationally Determined Contributions, only 717.8 million dollars has been raised, yet the target year is 2030. Vincent Mayenga, the Head of Program at RACOBAO, says insufficient resources allocated to climate change are affecting people at the grassroots, thereby placing Uganda in the red line. Racheal Nabisubi reports.