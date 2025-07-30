Ministry of Works warns road construction delays due to funding shortfalls

The Ministry of Works has warned that moving forward, no road construction will take place without the government committing to clearing land acquisitions or right-of-ways. They stated that in the current financial year, the government owes over 800 billion shillings, which is one of the reasons causing delays in road construction projects. They also mentioned that they need 3.1 trillion shillings for road construction and maintenance in the current financial year, but only 682 billion shillings was allocated in the budget for this work. This means that very little progress will be made in the roads sector. These statements were made during a parliamentary session held today.