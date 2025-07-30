Govt to make biometric voter verification mandatory in elections

The government still plans to amend the electoral laws to make the use of the Biometric Voter Verification System mandatory in elections. The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has stated that a seven-member ministerial committee will report back to the Cabinet soon with its findings. The Electoral Commission indicates that the procurement of the biometric equipment, budgeted to cost about 256 billion shillings, is underway.