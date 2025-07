Uganda’s ICT sector paves way for global outsourcing leap

Uganda's ICT sector is quietly laying the foundation for a digital breakthrough. According to Mr. Ambrose Ruyooka, the Commissioner for Research and Development at the Ministry of ICT, with the UJ-Connect project fueling innovation, mentorship, and international business, the country is positioning itself as a rising outsourcing hub beyond borders, irrespective of language barriers. Betty Ndagire reports.