Kakyeeka Stadium upgrade faces land title dispute

The National Council of Sports and the Ministry of Sports have embarked on a plan to upgrade various sports facilities across the country. However, the program has hit a snag with the upgrade of Kakyeeka Stadium, as wrangles over the land title threaten to derail the plans. The stadium sits on six acres of land that was donated by the then Omugabe of Ankole, Charles Godfrey Gasyonga.