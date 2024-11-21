Inaugural Aviation Run to support women living with HIV-AIDS

Women living with HIV/AIDS across the country are set to benefit from the proceeds of the inaugural Aviation Run, which will take place in Kampala on 8th December. Organizers of the run believe that many HIV/AIDS-positive women lack access to essential health services, including safe delivery options in maternity wards. The run, whose proceeds aim to benefit over 500 women, will start at Lugogo Show Grounds and traverse the city streets.