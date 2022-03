Heathens beat Entebbe Mongers 58-8

In the Rugby League, Heathens sent out a strong warning to title rivals Pirates with an emphatic 58-8 win over Entebbe Mongers at Kyadondo Rugby ground. Heathens take on title rivals next Saturday at the King's Park Rugby Ground in Bweyogerere where a win for either team will determine who takes pole position in this year's title race.