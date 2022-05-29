HEART DISEASE: SMACK alumni, ex Cranes internationals in charity game

Old students of St Mary's College Kisubi on Sunday partnered with the Uganda heart Institute to raise awareness about heart diseases. The Old Boys played a game against a group of former Cranes Internationals at Legend's rugby ground. Former Police coach Abdallah Mubiru said it is prudent that even after retirement athletes continue working to stay fit while former Express captain George Ssemwogerere said clubs need to pay attention to players' health.