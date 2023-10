Gomba beat Buddu 2-1, as Mawokota, Bulemezi draw in Masaza Cup Semifinals

In local football, Gomba defeated Buddu by 2-1 in the first semi final of the Masaza Cup in Gomba. Elsewhere Mawokota played out a 1-1 draw with Bulemezi in Buwama. Here is some of the action from Buwama. Semifinal action returns next week.