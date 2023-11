Golf: Oseph Bogera, Kenneth Kiddu off to Singleton finals

The singleton challenge finals have been drawn with Joseph Bogera and Kenneth Kiddu set to play Richard Mucunguzi and Saidi Kirarira on December 2. This after Bogera and Kiddu knocked out Entebbe golf club captain Sserwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona. Also out are Brian Manyindo and Micheal Odur.