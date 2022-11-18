GOLF: Masaka's redundant grounds to remain closed

The Masaka city golf course which has been laying redundant for several years will not get back into use following efforts by the Uganda golf union and the city leadership its activities. Accompanied by the city Mayor Florence Namayanja, the Uganda golf union president Moses Masiko made a courtesy visit to the dilapidated course and confirmed its revival sooner than later. The Masaka golf course is one of the sports facilities across the country that has long been at risk of being taken by land grabbers.