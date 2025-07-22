Fort Portal reaches semis as Kyaka eyes spot in MTN Masaza Cup

Fort Portal County books semi-final position in MTN Tooro Masaza 4th edition as Kyaka County eyes the same. As the group stages of the ongoing Tooro Kingdom 4th edition of the MTN Tooro Masaza Cup draw to a close, Fort Portal County is the first to secure a place in the semi-final stage, while Kyaka County stands in pole position to qualify as the best runner-up with four points from two matches across all three groups. In a match played yesterday at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe playground in Fort Portal City between Fort Portal and Kyaka County, which ended in a goalless draw, both teams gained an advantage, leveling at four points each, with Fort Portal edging ahead in Group A. The tournament features nine counties competing for the finals, which will be played on September 7, 2025, at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.