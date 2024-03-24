Fitness enthusiasts converge in Lugogo for training initiative

Over 50 fitness trainers and enthusiasts from different parts of the country and East Africa have converged today at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo to collectively pave the way to improve themselves. The initiative is also aimed at securing better opportunities across and outside the continent. Through the Fit Africa and Fit Uganda organizations, trainers aspire to achieve standard qualifications that will allow them to perform beyond their home countries.