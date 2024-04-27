Woman living in fear after attack by ex-boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman, Peninah Nakaayi, is living in fear following the release by police of her former boyfriend, who is suspected to have burnt down their tenement room in Najjanankumbi after their love affair broke down last week. The boyfriend, only identified as Raymond Kizza Kibuuka, was initially arrested last week after the incident but has since been released on police bond. However, Nakaayi says she has received several threats from her former boyfriend following his release after the fire incident. Asked about this, the police are now advising Nakaayi to lodge another case before they can arrest him.