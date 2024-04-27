KCCA starts move to limit stray dog population

The Kampala Capital City Authority has partnered with the Uganda Veterinary Association to start a program to neuter all stray dogs as a way of controlling their population. According to veterinary doctors, there has been an increase in the number of stray dogs, which has raised concerns, particularly about puppies. The Kampala District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Herbert Kasiita, says that there are no drugs to eliminate stray dogs, so they have resorted to controlling the population. The explanation came during the commemoration of World Veterinary Day, where the Uganda Veterinary Association, under KCCA, provided free veterinary services to dogs.