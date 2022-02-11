CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Tororo to host five hundred participants

Five Hundred participants including foreign Athletes from Tanzania Djibouti and South Sudan will are slated to compete in the 2022 National Country championship due to take place this Saturday at Tororo Golf course. This event that also doubles as the national athletics seasons opener will also be used to select the various national teams to represent the country at the international scene. However Olympic stars Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have confirmed their absence from the championship but organisers hope to identify future international stars from the event.