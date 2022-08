COMMONWEALTH BOXING: Tukamuhebwa bows out as Nakimuli enters medal bracket

Uganda's female boxer at the ongoing commonwealth games qualified for the semifinals after her opponent, Sierra Leone's Sara Haghighat-Joo failed to make the weight cut. Meanwhile, Bombers captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa's run at the Commonwealth games came after a 4-1 points defeat to Canadian Wyatt Sanford on Wednesday.