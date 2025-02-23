Chebet, Kiptoo win source of the Nile marathon

In athletics, Saibi Chebet of the Uganda Prisons Athletics team has emerged as the champion of the women’s 21 km Source of the Nile Half Marathon this morning, with a time of 1:12:25. Annet Chelangat of the Uganda Wildlife Authority finished second, while Ruth Cheptoyek from UPDF was third, with times of 1:13:19 and 1:13:39, respectively. On the other hand, Mark Kiptoo from Arua won the men's title, beating Oscar Kibet and Isaac Kibet, who finished second and third, respectively.