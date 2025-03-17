Challenges and collaboration in Bunyoro's sugar industry

Bunyoro was earmarked for sugar cultivation by the colonial government in Uganda, but the idea of establishing a factory in the region only took shape in 1964. The goal was to meet the growing sugar demand at the time. However, commercial sugar production at Kinyara did not begin until 1976. Since then, the industry has faced numerous challenges, including conflicts between factory managers and out-growers over pricing and farmers' freedom to choose their buyers. NTV visited the Bunyoro region to explore how farmers and factories are working together to overcome these challenges and secure a sustainable future for the sugar industry.