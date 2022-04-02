BOXING: Shadir Musa, David Semujju, Cathrine Nanziri win pro bouts

Olympians Shadir Musa, David Semujju and Cathrine Nanziri enjoyed a successful debut of their professional boxing career after winning their bouts in Friday night's boxing event dubbed from Olympics to pro boxing. Featuring in the main fight of the night, Shadir Musa beat Herbert Mugarura with a unanimous decision before David Semujju had to dig deep into his energy reserves to see off a resilient Hamza Latino in the six rounds bouts. Other winners of the debuts included Isaac Sebuufu, Stanley Mugerwa and Catherine Nanziri.