BASKETBALL: Nakivale youth academy, Ndejje SS win Jovoc tourney

Nakivale youth basketball academy and Ndejje secondary school have won the 10th edition of the national basketball tournament for both boys and Girls. Nakivale trounced the St Joseph basketball team 23 to 10 to become this year’s champion while Ndejje from Luwero district beat Maryhill 38 to 22. The tournament, known as JOVOC basketball open, attracted 30 basketball teams across the country. Bethel and St Nuwa girls’ secondary school the defending champions didn't turn up for this year’s tournament held at St Joseph vocational school in Mbarara. Father Godwin Muhangi said that the school's objective to host the tournament, for now, ten years is to try and promote the talents of young people in basketball to make the game second to football in the country.