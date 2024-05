BASKETBALL: HBA and Olympia academies crowned youth tourney champions

Youngsters from HBA and Olympia Basketball Academies have been crowned champions of the one-day Youth Basketball Tournament hosted by Kampala International School, Uganda. The event, the fifth edition of its kind, attracted six basketball academies with over 50 players. The event is intended to train more basketball players as well as create a competitive atmosphere for the youngsters to shape them into better players.