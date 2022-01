Assessing URA’s chances against rampant KCCA

Staying with the Premier League for a moment, the Uganda premier league returns tomorrow with three fixtures, SC Villa hosts UPDF at the FUFA Technical centre in Njeru. Later, Vipers host Bul FC at St Mary's Stadium. The big fixture will see Uganda Revenue Authority host league leaders KCCA FC at the Arena of Visions. To Morley Byekwaso, the game is a test to their title credentials.