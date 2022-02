Ali Chebrus wins National Cross Country

Ali Chebrus is the National Cross-Country champion after winning the men’s 10,000m race in Tororo today in a time of 29minutes and 3 seconds. Chebrus came in ahead of Godfrey Kusira and Joel Ayeko. Merceline Chelangat won the women’s race in 33 minutes 31 seconds and is already targeting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year. The 3,000m Steeplechase gold medalist Perth Chemutai came third, blaming her predicament on a painful leg.