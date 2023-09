35,000 register for Kabalega run in Hoima

Thirty-five thousand participants are expected to take part in the Kabalega Independence Run, scheduled for October 7th in Hoima City. The ten and five-kilometer run is organized as part of Bunyoro kingdom's activities to commemorate the one hundred years of King Kabalega's legacy. The event, officially launched this morning in Kampala, will donate its proceeds to the Kabalega Foundation to support school fees.