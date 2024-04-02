2024/25 tax proposals: New taxes proposed on fuel, beer and mineral water

The Ministry of Finance has introduced a raft of new tax proposals to Parliament to raise money to fund the national budget for the next financial year. These proposals include a 2,500 shilling excise duty on each kilogram of flour used for making beer, a 10% excise duty on bottled drinking water, and a 100 shilling additional levy on each liter of fuel. But how will these proposals affect the common person? Daniel Kibet sought some answers from PWC Tax Manager Juliet Nagginda.