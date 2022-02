2022 national motocross championship launched

Action in the 2022 national motocross Championship returns on 6th March at the Victoria Raceway track in Garuga with competitors tussling out in six categories. Over forty competitors are expected to turn up for the event that will also see Mbarara Rally champion Ponsiano Lwakataka race against Abdul Katete in a side Motorsport event organised to entertain the fans. The event was launched on Tuesday in Naalya.