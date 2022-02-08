17 countries confirm participation in senior's open, Uganda hoping for a good show

All is set for the Africa senior badminton open scheduled to take place from 14th - 17th this month at the MTN Arena in Lugogo. So far 17 countries have already confirmed participation including Africa's heavyweights; Egypt, Algeria and South Africa among others. Uganda is going to be represented by 12 players in six boys and six girls. Head coach William Kabindi is confident about his team putting up a great show come next week.