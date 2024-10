MASAZA CUP: Kyaggwe optimistic about Sunday game against Buweekula

In local football, Kyaggwe County is set to make a historic appearance in the semi-finals of the Buganda Masaza Cup, the first since 2016, on Sunday. Kyaggwe will host Buweekula in the first leg of the semi-finals at Bishops Playground. The team is aiming to go beyond the semi-finals and has called on fans to support them during the game.