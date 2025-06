CECAFA Women Championship:Crested Cranes set to take on Burundi tomorrow

Uganda’s women’s national football team, the Crested Cranes, will be seeking to start their CECAFA Women’s Championship title defense on a high note when they face off against Burundi in the tournament opener tomorrow at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The Crested Cranes won the last championship held in 2022 after defeating Burundi 3-1 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.