Business Update: Promoting financial empowerment for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship remains a powerful path for youth economic empowerment. We speak to William Kayongo, Head of Enterprise Banking at DFCU Bank, about their SME Mobi Loan, its digital platform, flexible repayment options, and how it supports cash flow for small businesses. We also look into the #Sumulula Business Campaign and what’s next for DFCU’s support to Uganda’s SMEs.