Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two lawyers remanded in Shs917m land fraud case as court issues warrants for Ethiopian nationals
  • 2 National Museveni flies to Kenya, signs eight agreements to boost cooperation
  • 3 Education Should food be banned on school visitations?
  • 4 National President Museveni calls for end to taxation of hotels
  • 5 News Kenya bans sale of alcohol in supermarkets, home deliveries