Tackling voter education gaps in Uganda|Morning At NTV

While Uganda has conducted multiple elections, concerns remain about the depth and quality of voter and civic education. What’s the difference between voter information, voter education, and civic education? Why is there a continued gap despite decades of elections? Lawyers Ezra Rwashande, Cohen Amanya, and senior citizen Francis Babu join us to explore the challenges, government funding, and the role of political actors in strengthening Uganda’s democracy.