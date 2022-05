BOXING: Shafik Kiwanuka to take on Georgia's Goirgi Kopadze

Big strikers' heavy weight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka is set to contest for his maiden World title when he takes on Georgia's Goirgi Kopaze in the vacant Universal Boxing Council Intercontinental championship title due on 8th July. The big strikers boxing promotions organized event will take place at the international university of East Africa Auditorium in Kampala.