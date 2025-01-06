First batch of private cars get smart number plates

Effective today, all vehicles imported into the country will be fitted with digital number plates under the Intelligence Transport Monitoring System launched back in 2023. At the time, only government vehicles were getting these digital plates. Now According to the Ministry of Works spokesperson, Susan Kataike, no individual will be allowed to fit the digital number plates on their vehicles and motorcycles under the new vehicle registration system which commenced last night. Ministry officials and other stakeholders at Malaba Customs Post have been asked to formally start fitting these plates.