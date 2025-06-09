Yumbe Minister accused of grabbing land

A section of residents in Romogi and Kochi sub-counties in Yumbe District have accused their area member of parliament Huda Oleru Abason of grabbing their land. However, the MP, who is also state for Defense in charge of Veteran Affairs, denies the accusations, saying it's her political opponents spreading false information against her. The land in question measures about 200 acres.The locals, led by their traditional chief, Godson Ajig,a say they are looking to resolve the matter amicably and avoid escalating the matter.