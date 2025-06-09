PFF head of electoral commission explains their plan

Following the recent gazettment of the Opposition People's Front for Freedom as a political party, the party has today initiated the distribution of expression of interest forms to district-level members. This move comes as the party prepares to amend its electoral roadmap, which it plans to unveil later this week. In an interview with our reporter, David Ijjo, the Party Electoral Commission Chairperson, Michael Kabaziguruka, provided further insights into the party’s upcoming electoral plans.