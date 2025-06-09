CoU starts projects aimed at empowering 1,600 women

The Church of Uganda, through its Directorate of Household and Community Transformation, has launched the third phase of the Interfaith Action for Gender Justice and Women Economic Empowerment Project at St. Stephen’s Church of Uganda in Kumi Diocese. Bishop Michael Okwii Esakahn of Kumi Diocese presided over the launch, which featured the distribution of 30 million shillings in seed capital to 25 women-led Village Savings and Loan Association groups across Kumi, Ngora, and Bukedea Districts. It also included the commissioning of a UGX 5 million youth car washing bay and parking yard aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for young people in the region.