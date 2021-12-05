WORLD SOIL DAY: Gov’t unveils plan to fight salination

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate world Soil day, farmers have been advised to avoid soil salinisation through proper soil management. The Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Fred Bwino Kyakulaga says high concentration of salts in the soil is responsible for poor yields as well as rejection of Ugandan agricultural produce on the world market. Areas near saline waters like around Lake Katwe and lake Albert have been identified as some of the most susceptible areas to soil salinisation.